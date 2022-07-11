Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Paralyzing Panic Attacks: 'I Couldn't Move'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the paralyzing panic attacks she used to have that left her feeling "completely frozen."

The Marry Me actress may be a triple threat with decades of experience in the entertainment industry, but in the latest edition of her On the JLo newsletter, she revealed to her fans just how much her work physically and mentally affected her earlier in her career, per People.

Lopez said being in her late 20s and busy at work made her feel "invincible" — that is, until all that stress came to a head.

"Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and al the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me." The "On The Floor" singer recalled how she "went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn't move."

She added that she was "completely frozen" by the sensation and "couldn't see clearly," which "started to scare me and the fear compounded itself."

According to The Wedding Planner star, the severe panic attacks were brought on by a combination of factors, including not taking enough time to herself to recover from her various work requirements as well as not getting enough sleep.

"There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I'd be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends," she wrote.

After what she described as "a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion," she saw a doctor who told her she needed to take care of herself, including getting more sleep and avoiding caffeine, if she wanted to continue building her career. The conversation led to her reevaluating how she prioritized her own self-care needs.

"I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy," she said. "And that's where my journey to wellness began."