Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Father’s Day with one another, and the Marry Me star marked the occasion with a heartwarming reel on Instagram. Lopez shared that she was spotlighting “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” as she shared sweet glimpses of her relationship with Affleck. She said:

“This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be, and I feel incredibly blessed.”

Lopez, who received the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards icon award, got engaged to Affleck earlier this year. Confirmation of the engagement came shortly after Lopez sparked rumors when she was spotted in public wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring, which she flipped to hide the stone inside her palm when she noticed cameras nearby. Affleck’s proposal took her “totally… off guard.” He popped the question while Lopez was in “my favorite place on earth” — the bubble bath. The couple first began dating in the early 2000s and broke off their engagement in 2004, and rekindled their romance last year. See her sweet tribute to Affleck here: