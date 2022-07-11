NFL Lineman Duane Brown's Agent Calls LAX Arrest 'An Accident'

NFL free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown's arrest at Los Angeles International Airport was "an accident," his agent, Kennard McGuire, claimed in an official statement to CBS Sports Josina Anderson on Monday (July 11).

“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," McGuire said via Anderson. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”

Brown, 36, who was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his 14-year NFL career and as an All-Pro in 2012, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor offense on Saturday (July 9) and was released on a $10,000 bond at 11:32 p.m. local time, according to an online record via ESPN.