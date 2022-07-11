NFL Lineman Duane Brown's Agent Calls LAX Arrest 'An Accident'
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2022
NFL free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown's arrest at Los Angeles International Airport was "an accident," his agent, Kennard McGuire, claimed in an official statement to CBS Sports Josina Anderson on Monday (July 11).
“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," McGuire said via Anderson. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”
Brown, 36, who was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his 14-year NFL career and as an All-Pro in 2012, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor offense on Saturday (July 9) and was released on a $10,000 bond at 11:32 p.m. local time, according to an online record via ESPN.
Brown is scheduled to appear for a hearing on the charge at LAX Superior Court on August 3.
TMZ reports airport security found a loaded guns in Brown's luggage prior to his arrest at 3:08 pm. local time.
Brown spent the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games at offensive tackle before becoming a free agent this offseason.
The 36-year-old was added to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams this past season.
Brown hasn't missed a game in each of the past two seasons, despite battling knee issues and having a heavily-managed practice workload. The veteran ranks seventh with a 91.8 percentage in pass block win rate among all NFL offensive tackles since 2018.
The former Virginia Tech standout was selected by the Houston Texans at No. 26 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent his first 10 seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2017 season.