"I really appreciate y'all," she said. "You know I'm pregnant so my hormones, you know, but y'all just showed me so much love... I've never got love like this London, I really appreciate that so I need y'all to just help me make it through. I really do appreciate y'all. Let's start over."



Summer Walker revealed she was pregnant with her second child a couple of weeks ago before she hit up the 2022 BET Awards. She made the announcement during an Instagram Live session, in which she addressed her appearance in a few photos she posted.



"People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said. "I am! And, you know, I'm very very very happy about it, very excited about it."



"It's just, you know, really peaceful, really happy," she added. "Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I'm even saying anything is because, you know, last time... I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself."



See more scenes from Summer Walker's emotional performance at Wireless Festival below.