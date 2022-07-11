Summer Walker Breaks Down In Tears During Festival Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2022
Summer Walker couldn't help but shed a few tears as she was performing at Wireless Festival over the weekend.
On Saturday, July 9, the R&B singer was seated at her oversized throne on stage during her performance. She started to sing her 2018 song "Session 32" when the crowd began to sing all the words along with her. Apparently, Walker was so overwhelmed by all the love she was getting from her fans that tears rolled down her face. At one point the singer had to stop and wipe her tears away. She even explained to the crowd why she was crying.
Summer Walker breaks down in tears at Wireless Fest over the UK love and support pic.twitter.com/pFwgXZiqtp— LiTTyENT🥶 (@Realist__Ty) July 9, 2022
"I really appreciate y'all," she said. "You know I'm pregnant so my hormones, you know, but y'all just showed me so much love... I've never got love like this London, I really appreciate that so I need y'all to just help me make it through. I really do appreciate y'all. Let's start over."
Summer Walker revealed she was pregnant with her second child a couple of weeks ago before she hit up the 2022 BET Awards. She made the announcement during an Instagram Live session, in which she addressed her appearance in a few photos she posted.
"People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said. "I am! And, you know, I'm very very very happy about it, very excited about it."
"It's just, you know, really peaceful, really happy," she added. "Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I'm even saying anything is because, you know, last time... I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself."
See more scenes from Summer Walker's emotional performance at Wireless Festival below.
@whitneyrobyn
Sad girl 4 life🫶🏾 #wireless2022 #summerwalker #sadgirl♬ original sound - Whitney Robyn