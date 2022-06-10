Halsey Reveals Who New Song 'So Good' Is Really About
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Fans were ecstatic to finally hear Halsey's new single "So Good" but the singer has some suggestions on how the song should be perceived. The chorus is a melancholy one with Halsey singing, "When you left, I bet you held her body closer. And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over, You're all I think about and everywhere I look, I know it's bad, but we could be so good."
Apparently, the lyrics got fans feeling emotional and they rushed to text their exes, but Halsey revealed who the song was really written about. "guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day," they wrote on Twitter. "text that angel instead!!!!!"
guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day. 🥺 text that angel instead!!!!!— h (@halsey) June 9, 2022
In an earlier tweet, Halsey also described "So Good" as a "sad song that evolves into a happy song I'm in my healthy era ur honor." The visualizer that was released with the song features a single chandelier hanging low in what looks like a tour rehearsal space.
Halsey took to Twitter to answer fan questions about the song on June 9. When asked if "So Good" was a French song, Halsey replied "nooo it's not the elusive French song sadly. The art direction is inspired by French New Wave posters cause alev and I first bonded over our love for those movies." Screenwriter Alev Aydin is Halsey's longtime partner and their son Ender was born in July 2021.