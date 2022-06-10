Halsey Reveals Who New Song 'So Good' Is Really About

Fans were ecstatic to finally hear Halsey's new single "So Good" but the singer has some suggestions on how the song should be perceived. The chorus is a melancholy one with Halsey singing, "When you left, I bet you held her body closer. And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over, You're all I think about and everywhere I look, I know it's bad, but we could be so good."

Apparently, the lyrics got fans feeling emotional and they rushed to text their exes, but Halsey revealed who the song was really written about. "guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day," they wrote on Twitter. "text that angel instead!!!!!"