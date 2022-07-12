This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Louisiana

America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today.

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because Louisiana has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.

So which spot in Louisiana is considered the state's most historic landmark?

Cabildo

Located in New Orleans, The Cabildo serves as a monument to Louisiana's history as it is home to the Louisiana State Museums's New Orleans base, housing rare artifacts from America's history, according to its website. The Cabildo is located at 701 Chartres Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about Louisiana's most historic landmark:

"Nestled in New Orleans' historic French Quarter, you'll find the Cabildo, a stunning Spanish structure built in the late 1700s. Spanish for 'town hall,' the Cabildo is where many significant events have taken place over the years, from the signing of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 to the decision in the controversial Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court case (the Cabildo was once the site of the Louisiana Supreme Court). Now a museum, the Cabildo contains three floors of artifacts and exhibits on the state's colorful history."

