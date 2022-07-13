Ex-Arizona CB Fatally Shoots Girlfriend He Allegedly Mistook For Burglar

Former Arizona football player Bobby Wolfe has been charged with manslaughter in Texas after he allegedly mistook his girlfriend for a burglar and shot her.

Wolfe is currently being held on $500,000 bail in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chrisheena Lee, according to ABC 13. The bond was originally asked for at $75,000 but Judge Joy Thomas said Tuesday (July 12) it's in the best interest of public safety to raise the bond. Wolfe does not have any prior felony convictions or a documented history of violence. He's also unemployed and has two children who depend on him, the news outlet reported.

Lee's family has disputed Wolfe's claim of mistaken identity. They said Wolfe fired at least seven shots, six of which struck Lee. The shooting occurred on Monday (July 11) in the 4000 block of Burke Road near Fairmont. Wolfe allegedly told police in Pasadena, Texas, that he heard someone breaking in and grabbed a weapon. Police recovered the weapon at the scene.

"We're going to collect shell casings. We're going to look at the trajectory of the bullets and compare that to his statement and try to see if everything matches up. If it truly is accidental, obviously this is a very sad situation. If he did believe there was a break-in and, in fact, there wasn't, he ended up shooting his loved one. It's a very difficult situation for him. If there was an intruder, obviously, we want to find maybe doorbell cameras, maybe cameras at the apartment complex, to see if we are going to have to look for a suspect out there, or what happened at the door that startled him enough to get his weapon out and start shooting," Sergeant Raul Granados said.

Wolfe was held on an outstanding warrant for speeding and driving without a license in May 2021 before these charges were filed.