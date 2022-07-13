FINNEAS Has 'No Desire' To Be More Famous Than He Already Is

FINNEAS and his sister, Billie Eilish, have worked together for years, crafting music that has won accolades at both the Grammys and the Academy Awards. Despite their collaboration being a huge part of their success, he's well aware that she gets the majority of the limelight, per People. While he is afforded opportunities to live a relatively normal life, he sees how being internationally famous has affected his younger sister's everyday life.

"Billie gets to play these arenas and whatever, but her day-to-day life is more challenging than mine," he said. "My ability to walk down the street and go into a grocery store and sit at a coffee shop and whatever is uninhibited. Maybe a kid or two that day comes up to me and goes, 'Hey, I love you,' or something, but it's not a challenge."

Though FINNEAS, who released his debut album Optimist in 2021, doesn't want the same level of fame as his sister, he understands that it can come with the territory of creating music he wants the world to hear.

"The caveat is that I'm proud of my music," he said. "I want to promote it. I want it to be heard by as many people as possible. And if the consequence of that is that I become more famous, I'm willing to take that."

He continued, "I think a lot of people want to be famous, but I have no desire to be any more famous than I currently am. It seems like a huge drag."