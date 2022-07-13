Pete Davidson Reveals He Wants To Have A Kid: 'That's Like My Dream'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 13, 2022
Pete Davidson has dreams of starting his own family one day. In a sneak peek of Kevin Hart's upcoming Peacock series Hart to Heart, he opened up about his views of fatherhood. During the preview of their chat, Davidson admitted he is looking forward to starting that new chapter of his life.
"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny," said the Saturday Night Live alum. Hart then interjects by saying, "That's not super corny – that's the best godd--- thing you could do in life."
Davidson went on, "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier." Earlier in the clip, he also explained that he had a rough childhood but still considers himself a "family guy."
"Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister," he said, referencing his younger sibling who was just "2 to 3 years old" at the time of his father's death. "Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f–-ing nightmare." Davidson has been very open about the passing of his father, Scott, who was a New York City firefighter who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks when he was just 7. Davidson even made a movie, 2018's The King of Staten Island, which honored the memory of his father on the anniversary of his death, according to People, and had Pete's fictional character deal with a similar situation.
"I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever," Davidson added. "But that weird s--- that it does to you, made me love comedy."