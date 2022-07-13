Texas Man Allegedly Uses Drone To Drop Contraband Into Prison

By Dani Medina

July 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man has been indicted for allegedly using a drone to drop contraband into a prison.

Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, was indicted this week, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday (July 12), according to WFAA. "Anyone who threatens or compromises that safety, not just the guards but the inmates as well, will be investigated and brought to justice," Featherston said.

Officials said while smuggling contraband into prisons is commonplace, this is the first time it has been attempted via drone. Among the items allegedly dropped into the prison were phones, vape pens, tobacco, phone chargers and other items.

The alleged incident occurred on May 19 when someone spotted a drone at the Beaumont Federal Prison Complex. Several bags were found near the drone.

Featherston said the contraband was to be sold by inmates inside the prison.

If Turner is convicted, he could face up to three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.