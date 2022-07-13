This Is The Most Historic Landmark In North Carolina

America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today.

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because North Carolina has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.

So which spot in North Carolina is considered the state's most historic landmark?

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Dedicated to brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright who first took flight in North Carolina, the Wright Brothers National Memorial stands as a symbol of the product of innovative engineering that helped usher in the 20th century.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial is located at 1000 North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about North Carolina's most historic landmark:

"The day was December 17, 1903. Two brothers from Ohio stood on the dunes of Kill Devil Hills. And as only five bystanders looked on, the Wright brothers launched the world's first successful flight with their handcrafted airplane that they built in their bicycle shop."

Check out the full list here to see the most historic landmarks around the country.