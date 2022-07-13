This Is The Most Historic Landmark In South Carolina

America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today.

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because South Carolina has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.

So which spot in South Carolina is considered the state's most historic landmark?

Fort Sumter

Located in Charleston Harbor, Fort Sumter stands as a monument to the beginning of America's bloodiest war. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about South Carolina's most historic landmark:

"In the middle of Charleston Harbor lies Fort Sumter. The tiny island is where the first shots of the Civil War were fired at 4:30 a.m. on April 12, 1861, in the Battle of Fort Sumter. As you explore the remains, you can still see pieces of bullets and shrapnel in the brick walls."

