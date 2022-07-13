This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings.

Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

According to the data, the most supernatural city in Arizona is Phoenix with a total of 835 supernatural sightings. The state has had 13 ghost sightings, 822 UFO sightings.

Here are the top 10 most supernatural cities in Arizona, along with the number of supernatural sightings: