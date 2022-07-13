Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Sent Personal Thank You Notes To Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 13, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William have sent heartwarming Thank You notes to royal fans recently. According to Hello Magazine, they were in gratitude for all the birthday messages Princess Charlotte received from around the world when she celebrated her seventh birthday back in May. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent the cards on behalf of the young royal which included a sweet message and the photo they released on her actual birthday.
The photograph was actually taken by Kate in Norfolk and features her daughter showing off a bright smile while wearing a blue jumper over a white blouse in a field of wildflowers. One royal blog account, loopycrown3, actually shared the thank you note they recieved from Kate and Prince William on Instagram.
The sweet message read: "Thank you for the kind birthday message which you sent for Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday. Princess Charlotte had a lovely day and your message was greatly appreciated by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who send you their very best wishes."
Princess Charlotte and her siblings Prince George, who recently made his Wimbledon debut, and Prince Louis are enjoying their summer vacation after finishing out the term in early July. The family has been reported to be relocating to Windsor this summer to be closer to Queen Elizabeth and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Berkshire.