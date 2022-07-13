Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Sent Personal Thank You Notes To Fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William have sent heartwarming Thank You notes to royal fans recently. According to Hello Magazine, they were in gratitude for all the birthday messages Princess Charlotte received from around the world when she celebrated her seventh birthday back in May. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent the cards on behalf of the young royal which included a sweet message and the photo they released on her actual birthday.

The photograph was actually taken by Kate in Norfolk and features her daughter showing off a bright smile while wearing a blue jumper over a white blouse in a field of wildflowers. One royal blog account, loopycrown3, actually shared the thank you note they recieved from Kate and Prince William on Instagram.