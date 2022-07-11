Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Only Took Prince George To Wimbledon

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess' eldest child sat in the royal box with them as they watched the men's singles finale between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. However, royal fans wondered why George's siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis didn't attend. According to Hello Magazine, there's a specific reason for their absence from the prestigious tennis tournament.

Hello reports that Wimbledon actually has rules that bars children under five from attending so they don't cause any disruptions. That means Louis is still too young to even be allowed into the event. And Prince Louis definitely would have stolen the show if his hilarious antics from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are any indication. In fact, even Prince George's debut at the tournament is rare given that children are usually not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances. Being a member of the royal family is the only exception, which is why George was allowed to sit with his parents.