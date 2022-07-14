Here's When Mask Mandates Could Return To Los Angeles

As L.A County experiences a spike Covid19 levels, the question on everyone's mind revolves around if and when mask mandates will go back into effect. According to KTLA, if the spread of the virus continues to increase throughout the community until July 28, masks will be required indoors.

The mandate will be issued to help those who are more susceptible to the virus. L.A County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told KTLA that there have been 14 Covid19 related deaths per day in the county within the last week. This is the highest amount since the last surge in 2021.

Hospitalization rates due to Covid19 have increased a 88% since June. The mask mandate is nothing new. Residents know the drill when it comes to wearing masks in public establishments, what is catching everyone off guard is the new Covid19 variants. Each new variant comes with symptoms that may or may not be synonymous with previous variants. This is especially dangerous to at risk groups. Ferrer mentioned that the spread is particularly prevalent at nursing homes and work sites.

Officials are currently working out the details, but residents could be required to wear masks indoors again within the next two weeks.