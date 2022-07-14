Rick Ross Wants Suggestions For The Title Of His New Podcast

"So guys I woke up, just had a beautiful idea," Rick Ross said into the camera. "A boss idea. I'mma start a podcast. Yep. I'mma start a podcast (laughs). Dead ass serious. And guess what? I want you to help me name my podcast."



In his Instagram Story, Rozay actually lists a few of the suggestions that have already hit his inbox. If Ross decides to use your title, the Miami-based rapper plans to hook you up with a trio of liquor bottles including Belaire, Villon and McQueen And The Violet Fog. He says it's a major business opportunity but doesn't mention any other details about it.



His idea for the podcast occurred not long after Gillie Da Kid made fun of the rapper for buying cows amongst other things during Southside's episode of his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Following his announcement, Ross appeared to give his response to Gillie's comments in his Instagram Story.



"Fellas, fellas, let me give you the real game," Rozay said. "When I spend more money on my cow then you do on your wife and kids every month, you should take notes."

See his response below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE