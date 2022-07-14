WATCH: Drunk Georgia Motorcyclist Flips On Top Of Car In Crazy Video

A 31-year-old Georgia man was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when something very peculiar occurred. According to WSB-TV, the intoxicated man was riding around Duluth at high speeds when he crashed into a stopped car. When he hit the car, his body flipped up on top of it and stayed there for awhile before falling to the side.

Not only was he given a DUI for being intoxicated while operating a vehicle, but police also cited him for driving without a license. When police asked the man for proof of insurance on the vehicle, he could not provide it.

Police have not released the mans name to the public. WSB-TV mentioned he is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.