WATCH: Drunk Georgia Motorcyclist Flips On Top Of Car In Crazy Video
By Logan DeLoye
July 14, 2022
A 31-year-old Georgia man was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when something very peculiar occurred. According to WSB-TV, the intoxicated man was riding around Duluth at high speeds when he crashed into a stopped car. When he hit the car, his body flipped up on top of it and stayed there for awhile before falling to the side.
Not only was he given a DUI for being intoxicated while operating a vehicle, but police also cited him for driving without a license. When police asked the man for proof of insurance on the vehicle, he could not provide it.
Police have not released the mans name to the public. WSB-TV mentioned he is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.
The Duluth Police Department took to Facebook to update followers on the incident and share video footage.
Doctors mentioned that the man driving the motorcycle is not in critical condition.