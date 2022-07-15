Adele Reportedly Planning Documentary About Rich Paul & Vegas Residency

Adele reportedly has something major in the works. According to a report from The Sun, the singer is planning an intimate documentary about her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul and her postponed Las Vegas residency. A source told the outlet that producers are currently working to make the doc Adele's "most insightful work yet."

“Adele feels she let fans down somewhat with how the past 12 months have panned out, particularly the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency, and sees this as a way of making up for that,” the source claimed. “One thing is for certain, it will be must-watch TV. Even though everyone knows her name, Adele is still quite mysterious as a person. Her life now compared to when she released her debut album is unrecognizable.”

The source also claimed the "intimate" film will explore Adele's record-breaking career and rise to global stardom. Earlier this month, the singer finally opened up about having to slam the brakes on her highly-anticipated Vegas residency a day before the opening night.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision," she shared on BBC's Desert Island Discs. Adele went on to say she hopes there are more kids in her future. "It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy," referring to her 9-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.