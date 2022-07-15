Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?

Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.

The resort has everything from beautiful rooms and amenities to 10 swimming pools and and on-site spa. One of the main attractions is the waterslide, which sends riders down the 30-foot, three-story slope.

The resort's website states:

"Splash into our signature water playground complete with 10 pools including a sand beach, 30-foot 3-story high speed waterslide, poolside cabanas, and H2Oasis. If that is not enough, play a game of water volleyball or basketball, or relax in the spacious jetted tub, surrounded by four plunge pools."