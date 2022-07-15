Demi Lovato Taps Paris Hilton For A Dynamite Cameo In 'Substance'

Demi Lovato's newest single off HOLY FVCK is a heavy hitter. "Substance," the second single from the singer's upcoming eighth studio album arrived on Friday, July 15th, along with a raucous music video that's just as fed-up as the song's lyrics. The singer also performed the song live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, July 14th.

"I know we're all f----g exhausted/ Whoa, am I in my head/ or have we all lost it?" Demi wails before launching into the frustrated chorus they previously shared on social media ahead of the song's release. "So I ask myself/ "Am I the only one looking for substance?"/ Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless/ Don't wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots/ Body full of jack s--t, I get an abundance/ Am I the only one looking for substance?"

In a Genius annotation, Demi explained the lyrics, "'Am I in my head or have we all lost it' is like, have we all lost the substance of human connection and being in the present moment?" To drive that point home, the music video shows Demi crashing important business meetings, television sets, and restaurants. The video ends in a house full of people spray painting, pillow fighting, and causing trouble.

At the end of the video, Demi walks onto a red carpet and hops on a pink motorcycle with none other than Paris Hilton. The two pose for the camera before Demi pulls out a bundle of dynamite and Paris lights the wick.

Demi Lovato's new album HOLY FVCK is set to drop on August 19th. The singer has also revealed the tracklist. Click here to see.