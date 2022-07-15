WATCH: Wisconsin Man Sucks Cans To Head, Breaks World Record

By Logan DeLoye

July 15, 2022

Photo: Guinness World Records

This Wisconsin man certainly has a skill unlike anything the world has ever seen. According to Guinness World Records, Jamie Keeton has a rare medical condition that allows objects to easily suction to his skin. His skin quite literally sucks in objects that touch his head because his pores take in at least 23% more oxygen than the average human.

To break the world record, Keeton suctioned 10 cans to his head. He was challenged by the former record holder from Japan and did not back down. He first realized that he had a special talent while attending a baseball game when he was younger. Keeton was trying to cool his head off with a soda can, when all of a sudden something miraculous happened.

"As I was doing that, they hit a home run and I went up to grab it [the ball] and missed, and then I was like 'Where’s my drink?' It was stuck to the back of my head," Keeton explained to Guinness World Records.

Doctors were able to discover high oxygen levels, but the full extent of the condition remained a mystery. Keeton told Guinness World Records that there are only four people in the world who have this condition. Choosing to use his powers for good, "Can-head" (as Keeton is popularly nicknamed) decided to turn can sucking into a business and has met a lot of celebrities because of it.

