WATCH: Wisconsin Man Sucks Cans To Head, Breaks World Record

This Wisconsin man certainly has a skill unlike anything the world has ever seen. According to Guinness World Records, Jamie Keeton has a rare medical condition that allows objects to easily suction to his skin. His skin quite literally sucks in objects that touch his head because his pores take in at least 23% more oxygen than the average human.

To break the world record, Keeton suctioned 10 cans to his head. He was challenged by the former record holder from Japan and did not back down. He first realized that he had a special talent while attending a baseball game when he was younger. Keeton was trying to cool his head off with a soda can, when all of a sudden something miraculous happened.

"As I was doing that, they hit a home run and I went up to grab it [the ball] and missed, and then I was like 'Where’s my drink?' It was stuck to the back of my head," Keeton explained to Guinness World Records.