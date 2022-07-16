Doja Cat Shows Off Drastic Hairstyle Change In New Photos
By Yashira C.
July 16, 2022
Doja Cat has a new look! The rapper shared photos of her drastic new hairstyle change on Instagram this weekend.
The photos show Doja rocking a buzzcut with split light pink and blonde hair with what seems to be a rattail at the back. Paired with the hairstyle is a stunning all-pink outfit and green eyeshadow. Fans gushed over the "Need To Know" rapper's new short hair with one writing," something about short hair on u 😫." Commenters also made hilarious comparisons to a beloved Stranger Things character – Eleven — due to her signature buzzcut. Read some of the comments below:
eleven looks different here
eleven jane hopper realness 💯🙏🏻🙏🏻
in her 011 era
See the photos below:
If you're wondering where all of the "Eleven" comments are coming from, the rapper recently called out Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for sharing her private DMs about her crush on his costar Joseph Quinn. Schnapp cleared everything up in a TikTok comment a few days ago, under a video where he used Doja's song "Kiss Me More" as the background audio. "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he wrote followed by two red heart emojis.