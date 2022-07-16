Doja Cat Shows Off Drastic Hairstyle Change In New Photos

Doja Cat has a new look! The rapper shared photos of her drastic new hairstyle change on Instagram this weekend.

The photos show Doja rocking a buzzcut with split light pink and blonde hair with what seems to be a rattail at the back. Paired with the hairstyle is a stunning all-pink outfit and green eyeshadow. Fans gushed over the "Need To Know" rapper's new short hair with one writing," something about short hair on u 😫." Commenters also made hilarious comparisons to a beloved Stranger Things character – Eleven — due to her signature buzzcut. Read some of the comments below:

eleven looks different here

eleven jane hopper realness 💯🙏🏻🙏🏻

in her 011 era

See the photos below: