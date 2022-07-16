Doja Cat Shows Off Drastic Hairstyle Change In New Photos

By Yashira C.

July 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat has a new look! The rapper shared photos of her drastic new hairstyle change on Instagram this weekend.

The photos show Doja rocking a buzzcut with split light pink and blonde hair with what seems to be a rattail at the back. Paired with the hairstyle is a stunning all-pink outfit and green eyeshadow. Fans gushed over the "Need To Know" rapper's new short hair with one writing," something about short hair on u 😫." Commenters also made hilarious comparisons to a beloved Stranger Things character – Eleven — due to her signature buzzcut. Read some of the comments below:

eleven looks different here
eleven jane hopper realness 💯🙏🏻🙏🏻
in her 011 era

See the photos below:

If you're wondering where all of the "Eleven" comments are coming from, the rapper recently called out Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for sharing her private DMs about her crush on his costar Joseph Quinn. Schnapp cleared everything up in a TikTok comment a few days ago, under a video where he used Doja's song "Kiss Me More" as the background audio. "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he wrote followed by two red heart emojis.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.