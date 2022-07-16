Jay-Z Reveals How Much He Charges For A Feature

If you want Jay-Z featured on one of your songs, you might not have to fork up as much cash as you think. You just have to be on his good side!

The Grammy Award-winning rapper appeared on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, where he was asked by the comedian how he determines what tracks he is featured on and how much he charges for it, according to Complex.

"My question is, when you make the decision to attach yourself to somebody else's body of work or a cameo ... is that all based on relationships at this point or is it based on talent that you're a fan of?" Hart asked.

Jay-Z said it's "mostly relationships." He added, "It's mostly— it's actually always been mostly relationships. Sometimes it's talent. And sometimes someone asks me to be on some. Pretty much, every song that I'm on, I'm asked to be on. I don't ask people to be on their songs."

The "99 Problems" rapper added that he "never charges" for these features either.

Hart went on to ask how many times Jay-Z has had to turn down a feature. "It's a lot. Way more nos than yeses," he said.

As for what's next in HOV's career, Jay-Z told Hart that he simply doesn't know yet — but he wanted to clarify that he's not retired. "I'm not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired. It’s a gift, so who am I to shut it off? And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open," he said.

You can watch the clip from Hart To Heart below and watch the full episode here.