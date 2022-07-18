This Is Illinois' Best Mini Golf Course

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Illinois is at Par King Skill Golf In Linconshire.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"Voted one of the top 10 mini golf courses in America by the Travel Channel, Par-King Skill Golf is truly one of the most unique courses in the country. Its two 18-hole courses—which feature 19 moving obstacles and seven water holes—are decorated with miniaturized landmarks like the Taj Mahal and Mount Rushmore, storybook characters, carousels, and more. Priced at a reasonable $10 a round, the location only takes cash, so be sure to hit up an ATM before you arrive."

