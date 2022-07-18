This Is Ohio's Most Valuable Crop

Unless you depend on it to make a living, you may not look at a corn field and wonder how much money can be made in the production process. Similarly, those who have never farmed are not fully aware of the patience and dedication that goes into each crop in order to make a profit. Ohio is abundant in farmland, and native farmers work hard to deliver the best crops. There is one crop in particular that is more valuable than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the most valuable crop in all of Ohio is soybeans. Ohio farmers take in $3.6 billion annually from this crop alone. Following closely behind soybeans in value is corn, hay, wheat, pumpkins, and oats.

Here is what Stacker had to say about putting together the data to discover the most valuable crop in the entire state:

"The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022."

