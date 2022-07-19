Georgia Man Dead After 'Bizarre' Group Kidnapping

An unusual kidnapping that occurred in Fayetteville County prevented multiple people from leaving their homes this morning when an entire subdivision was put on lockdown. According to WSB-TV, a man was supposedly kidnapped and killed by a group of people inside of a home off of Selwyn Street. Police are still not sure who called 911 to report the incident.

For six hours police did not know the extent of the crime so they urged locals to stay inside, labeling it as an "active" situation. Those who were away from their homes were urged to stay away from the area.

WSB-TV mentioned that police later found the man dead inside of the home. Officials still do not know if the man shot himself, or if the group of people who previously vacated the home shot him. The person that called 911 was whispering and hung up on the dispatchers. When they called the number back, the man said that he had been taken by a group of people. When police arrived on the scene, they noted 10 people walking out of the garage and one man still inside. A neighbor mentioned that they saw police tackle a man outside of the home.

The victims identity has not been publicly released.