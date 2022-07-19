Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Share Relationship Status Update

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly gotten their relationship back on track after a brief split.

"She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together," a source told E! News.

The relationship update comes a few weeks after news of the couple's split made headlines. It was previously reported that the model and NBA star called it quits because "Kendall feels like they're on different paths." Another source said they "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

As for why Kendall and Booker have rekindled their love, the source added "they moved on." Furthermore, the couple was recently spotted in Napa for a friend's wedding, sparking rumors that the couple had gotten back together. They were also seen together at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. A source told E! News that "Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute."

Jenner and Booker first started dating in early 2020, but it wasn't Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021 when the model shared a photo of her cuddling with the Phoenix Suns player.