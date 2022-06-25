The Real Reason Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Broke Up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker called it quits after two years earlier this week. Now, more details about the model and NBA star's split have come to light.

It was previously reported that the couple broke up because "Kendall feels like they'e on different paths," a source told ET Online. Another source said they "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Now, we know exactly what that means.

"While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life," a source told Page Six.

The source added, “After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”

As for how Kendall's dealing with the break up, a source said she's surrounded by her closest friends. "She is not heartbroken, but she is sad," the source said.

Jenner and Booker first started dating in early 2020, but it wasn't Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021 when the model shared a photo of her cuddling with the Phoenix Suns player.

Most recently, the two attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy together.