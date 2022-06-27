Kendall Jenner Bares It All In 'Revenge Body' Pic After Devin Booker Split
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2022
Kendall Jenner shocked fans when she posted a revealing photo on her Instagram over the weekend. When the supermodel and reality tv star opened up her recent photo dump with a shot of her sunbathing in the nude, the internet couldn't help but refer to it as a "revenge body selfie."
The photo comes after Jenner split from her longtime boyfriend Devin Booker. When the news first broke on June 22nd, a source close to the couple told ET Online that there was a chance they could get back together but, "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."
More details on the reason behind their split came over the weekend when Page Six reported that their professional careers got in the way of the progress of their relationship. "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life," a source told the outlet. "After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”
Although the couple may be broken up, it seems as though they are on good terms. E News! reported that the Pheonix Suns player hit the like button on Kendall's recent photo series and she also showed some love to his recent social media posts following the split.