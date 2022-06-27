Kendall Jenner Bares It All In 'Revenge Body' Pic After Devin Booker Split

More details on the reason behind their split came over the weekend when Page Six reported that their professional careers got in the way of the progress of their relationship. "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life," a source told the outlet. "After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”

Although the couple may be broken up, it seems as though they are on good terms. E News! reported that the Pheonix Suns player hit the like button on Kendall's recent photo series and she also showed some love to his recent social media posts following the split.