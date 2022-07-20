Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Long-Awaited 'Renaissance' Album

Beyoncé's long-awaited album, Renaissance, is just days away.

In the meantime, Queen Bey offered another glimpse into her seventh studio album set to drop July 29. She revealed the 16-song tracklist on her Instagram story Wednesday (July 20).

Recently-released dance anthem "Break My Soul" is on the list, with a number of other eye-catching song titles like "Alien Superstar," "Thique" and "America Has A Problem." The features still haven't been revealed yet, but Beyoncé isn't holding back when it comes to vetting collaborators.

Last month, Bey revealed the cover art for the album, which features the icon nearly baring it all sitting on a silver horse. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she said on Instagram.

Renaissance is likely to be Beyoncé's "most ambitious" release to date, British Vogue reported earlier this month. For this album, the "Halo" singer has narrowed her focus "by taking inspiration primarily from American music made in the late 20th century," Billboard reported. We can expect to hear both dance- and country-oriented tracks on the album.

Here's a look at the Renaissance tracklist: