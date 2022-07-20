City Girls Explain Why Their Upcoming Album Is Delayed

“The album was supposed to drop July 29, but it’s not dropping because we had some issues — not issues, but you know, when you dropping an album, you have to make sure everything is good,” she explained.



"Our album is NOT finished!!!! TF...." JT tweeted not long after Caresha's Live.



City Girls didn't explain exactly what made them want to hold on the album longer. It's been two years since they dropped their sophomore project City On Lock. The album contains hits like "Jobs," "Kitty Talk" featuring Doja Cat, "Flewed Out" featuring Lil Baby and other collaborations with Yo Gotti and Lil Durk. Since then, they've dropped tracks like "Twerkulator" and "Scared" off the Bruised soundtrack. They've even released their own songs and collaborations like JT on Summer Walker's "Ex For A Reason" and Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks."



As of this report, City Girls have not confirmed a new release date for their new album.

