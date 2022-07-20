City Girls Explain Why Their Upcoming Album Is Delayed
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2022
City Girls have been delivering some of their best songs yet in preparation for their upcoming album. Despite hyping fans up with songs like "Good Love" and "Top Notch," the Miami duo says they've been having trouble finalizing the LP.
On Tuesday, July 19, Yung Miami was on Instagram Live chopping it up with her fans when one viewer asked about the status of their follow-up to City On Lock. The host of REVOLT's Caresha, Please explained that the Quality Control duo wanted to "make sure everything is good" before they finally release their third studio album, which was supposed to drop at the end of July.
“The album was supposed to drop July 29, but it’s not dropping because we had some issues — not issues, but you know, when you dropping an album, you have to make sure everything is good,” she explained.
"Our album is NOT finished!!!! TF...." JT tweeted not long after Caresha's Live.
City Girls didn't explain exactly what made them want to hold on the album longer. It's been two years since they dropped their sophomore project City On Lock. The album contains hits like "Jobs," "Kitty Talk" featuring Doja Cat, "Flewed Out" featuring Lil Baby and other collaborations with Yo Gotti and Lil Durk. Since then, they've dropped tracks like "Twerkulator" and "Scared" off the Bruised soundtrack. They've even released their own songs and collaborations like JT on Summer Walker's "Ex For A Reason" and Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks."
As of this report, City Girls have not confirmed a new release date for their new album.
Our album NOT finished!!!! TF ….— GO BUY MY FUCKING SONG CALLED GOOD LOVE (@ThegirlJT) July 20, 2022
Did I ever say that? Oh ok bye y’all find another Bid ASAP! https://t.co/zx3z4YfAcX— GO BUY MY FUCKING SONG CALLED GOOD LOVE (@ThegirlJT) July 20, 2022
NONE! It’s Caresha FT JT🤭 https://t.co/LgnWiQ6AVQ— GO BUY MY FUCKING SONG CALLED GOOD LOVE (@ThegirlJT) July 20, 2022