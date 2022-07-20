Kodak Black's Lawyer Says Pills Found Before His Arrest Were Prescribed
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2022
Kodak Black hasn't fully recovered from the injuries he sustained during a shooting earlier this year because he's still on painkillers, according to his attorney.
On Wednesday, July 20, the rapper's lawyer Bradford Cohen told the outlet that his client still struggles with chronic pain from the gunshot wound he got back in February. 'Yak was prescribed the 31 oxycodone pills to help him combat any ailments that stems from the injury. Cohen affirms that the proof of his prescription has already been sent over to the prosecutors in the case in an effort to get his two drug charges dropped.
For the unfamiliar, Kodak Black was involved in a shooting that happened in Los Angeles during Super Bowl Weekend. The rapper was outside of Justin Bieber's party when someone jumped his friend, which caused Kodak to jump in and help. That's when the gunman opened fire and hit 'Yak in the leg. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
In addition to the gunshot injury, Kodak claims he's also still aching from injuries he sustained while he was at a Kentucky prison. According to his legal team, the rapper was assaulted by guards before he was pardoned by former president Donald Trump. It seems as though he needs the medication to deal with his daily pain. In his latest single "Haitian Scarface," Kodak vents about the entire situation.
"And I guess I'm a drug Lord, got caught with a few pills I got a prescription for," Kodak raps. "B***h, y'all know got shot a few months ago, B***h, y'all know that lil' s**t was so petty, y'all could've let me go/All the good that I do for the hood, the charities did in Pompano."
Watch the official music video for "Haitian Scarface" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE