Kodak Black's Lawyer Says Pills Found Before His Arrest Were Prescribed

For the unfamiliar, Kodak Black was involved in a shooting that happened in Los Angeles during Super Bowl Weekend. The rapper was outside of Justin Bieber's party when someone jumped his friend, which caused Kodak to jump in and help. That's when the gunman opened fire and hit 'Yak in the leg. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.



In addition to the gunshot injury, Kodak claims he's also still aching from injuries he sustained while he was at a Kentucky prison. According to his legal team, the rapper was assaulted by guards before he was pardoned by former president Donald Trump. It seems as though he needs the medication to deal with his daily pain. In his latest single "Haitian Scarface," Kodak vents about the entire situation.



"And I guess I'm a drug Lord, got caught with a few pills I got a prescription for," Kodak raps. "B***h, y'all know got shot a few months ago, B***h, y'all know that lil' s**t was so petty, y'all could've let me go/All the good that I do for the hood, the charities did in Pompano."



Watch the official music video for "Haitian Scarface" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

