Louis Tomlinson Reacts To The Harry Styles College Course

Louis Tomlinson isn't keen on having a college course dedicated to him. The singer spoke out after an interviewer on Austrailia's The Project brought up the recent news of his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles getting a Texas State University course dedicated to him.

"That should be you, shouldn't it?" the interviewer asked per Page Six. To which Tomlinson replied, “I don’t really have any interest in having a course about me, to be fair, before hitting back with, “You sound very interested, to be fair. Maybe you should sign up.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the interviewer attempted to bring up some past "beef" between the five members of the boyband. However, the singer wasn't up for it, dodging questions throughout the interview. Tomlinson refused to engage when the interviewer asked about Liam Payne's recent comments about Zayn Malik.