Louis Tomlinson Reacts To The Harry Styles College Course
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 20, 2022
Louis Tomlinson isn't keen on having a college course dedicated to him. The singer spoke out after an interviewer on Austrailia's The Project brought up the recent news of his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles getting a Texas State University course dedicated to him.
"That should be you, shouldn't it?" the interviewer asked per Page Six. To which Tomlinson replied, “I don’t really have any interest in having a course about me, to be fair, before hitting back with, “You sound very interested, to be fair. Maybe you should sign up.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, the interviewer attempted to bring up some past "beef" between the five members of the boyband. However, the singer wasn't up for it, dodging questions throughout the interview. Tomlinson refused to engage when the interviewer asked about Liam Payne's recent comments about Zayn Malik.
“So the fishing’s begun already," Tomlinson said. “I see what you’re doing.” He expertly turned the conversation around by saying, “I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is … of those days, obviously. It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories.”
When asked if it's "annoying to have to answer retroactive questions," Tomlinson went on to say he's "more than happy to talk about" One Direction. “It’s just when you mentioned the beef before, it sounded like you were ready to stir some s–t up, that’s all I’m saying."
The interview came just one month after Payne made headlines for bashing Zayn and discussing fights between unnamed members of the band on an episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.