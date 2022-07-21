Amber Heard Files Appeal Of Johnny Depp Defamation Case Verdict

Amber Heard has officially appealed the verdict in her defamation case with Johnny Depp. According to a report from TMZ, the actress' attorneys filed the necessary documents in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday, July 21st to appeal the $10.3 million judgment a jury ordered her to pay her ex-husband last month. The jury also ruled that Depp had to pay Amber $2 million.

Since the jury unanimously found that she defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, Amber has vowed she would appeal the verdict. Amber also filed a motion requesting a new trial because one of the jurors responded to court when it actually his father who received the jury summons. According to TMZ, the judge rejected the motion.

Depp is reportedly unphased with the new development. His rep told TMZ, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Heard has been vocal since losing the trial. In mid-June, she gave her first TV interview with NBC News about the highly publicized case. “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all,” she revealed. Heard continued, “I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.”