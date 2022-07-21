David Harbour Opens Up About 'Stranger Things' Weight Loss

By Yashira C.

July 21, 2022

Photo: Netflix

Stranger Things actor David Harbour opened up about his weight loss journey in a new Instagram post on Thursday (July 21.) Harbour revealed that he lost over 75lbs in the time elapsed from season 3 to season 4 of the series.

"Many of you have asked about Hopper’s physical transformation from season 3 to season 4," he wrote. "My trainer @davidhigginslondon worked with me for 8months to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic. All told it was a difficult and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof)." Alongside the caption, he shared a side-by-side photo of his transformation between the two seasons. "Second pic is me and David the week we began, my resistances and fury flaring," he explained. "And pic three is the shoot day, the black x’s are for cgi scarring because of problems with the practical effect. All told I lost over 75lbs. 265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot."

"All this up and down is not good for the body, and I’ll have to give it up soon, but it is such a fun part of the job to live in a different version of your skin for a while," he added. Harbour will be doing an Instagram live on Friday, July 21 with his trainer to answer questions about his weight loss journey. See the full post below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.