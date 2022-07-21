Stranger Things actor David Harbour opened up about his weight loss journey in a new Instagram post on Thursday (July 21.) Harbour revealed that he lost over 75lbs in the time elapsed from season 3 to season 4 of the series.

"Many of you have asked about Hopper’s physical transformation from season 3 to season 4," he wrote. "My trainer @davidhigginslondon worked with me for 8months to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic. All told it was a difficult and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof)." Alongside the caption, he shared a side-by-side photo of his transformation between the two seasons. "Second pic is me and David the week we began, my resistances and fury flaring," he explained. "And pic three is the shoot day, the black x’s are for cgi scarring because of problems with the practical effect. All told I lost over 75lbs. 265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot."



"All this up and down is not good for the body, and I’ll have to give it up soon, but it is such a fun part of the job to live in a different version of your skin for a while," he added. Harbour will be doing an Instagram live on Friday, July 21 with his trainer to answer questions about his weight loss journey. See the full post below: