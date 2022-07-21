Jack White Shows Off His 'Gentler' Side At Album Release Party

Booker and Stryker came back on air to ask the musician about his decision to release two new albums just three months apart. "The main reason was the vinyl production," explained Jack, "because it was impossible to produce that much vinyl for two albums and have them come out on the same day. I wanted them to come out on the same day but they said just absolutely not," adding that he would have had to cut the number of records made in half to make a double release possible."

"The albums are vastly different. They're night and day in the coolest way," the hosts said before asking Jack to explain the thought process behind how the albums would roll out since they couldn't be released at once.

"I think everyone kind of thought that after the long wait of the pandemic it would be nice to come out with sort of guns blazing record first and then the next one a gentler record," he said. "It just seemed like it made sense. But then again, these are things that... the songs start sort of dictating it. I had no intention of making two albums and no intention of making that many songs. They just started coming out and coming out and it turned into those two things. Then the vinyl production comes in and the talks about when you're gonna tour and the pandemic was still happening. So, all these things sort of dictate it for you. You don't really get to choose this stuff the way you want to choose."