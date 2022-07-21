Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Getting Married, According To Nephew Mason

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott tying the knot?

According to Mason Disick's alleged Instagram account, they're already engaged and Kylie recently had a bridal shower. According to a since-deleted post from The Shade Room, an Instagram account claiming to belong to Kourtney Kardashian's 12-year-old son Mason claims that his aunt is getting married. The news came from an Instagram Story post in which Mason gave fans an "update on life," revealing, "Kylie is getting married and she is currently on her bridal party. That's why she's the only one wearing white."

The comment is in reference to a recent video Kim Kardashian posted which shows Kylie wearing a white dress while her sisters Kim, Khloe, and friend Yris Palmer are wearing sleek black looks with shades. This isn't the first time Mason is believed to have leaked intimate details about the reality tv family's life. In 2020, Kourtney reportedly deleted his social media accounts after he went Live with his front-facing camera on. During one Live video, he spoke on Kylie and Travis Scott's relationship status.

Last year, Kim shared texts she received from Mason after her daughter North West live-streamed from their home on TikTok. "Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," Mason told his aunt in a text message that she took a screenshot of.

Since then, multiple accounts claiming to be Mason have popped up to leak family gossip, so take the news with a grain of salt.