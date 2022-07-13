Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Family Beach Photos With All 4 Children

Kim Kardashian has been posting some intimate photos lately, giving fans an insight into her blissed-out summer full of romance and family. The reality TV star shared a rare photo of her entire family on the beach with her four children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The photos show the family having a fun time together right on the shore of what looks like a private beach. According to Mirror, the family is on holiday in the Turks and Caicos. Kim simply captioned the photo dump "LIFE." In one adorable photo her daughter and eldest child North attempt to give her a piggyback ride. While it's clear her mother is a bit too big for the nine-year-old to carry, the two look like they're having a blast with the silly antics.