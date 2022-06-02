Kourtney Kardashian's Son Told North West Stepdads Aren't 'Evil'

It seems Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason is warming up to his new stepdad Travis Barker. The news of their relationship has been rough for the Poosh founder's children based on their reactions to the couple in various episodes of Hulu's The Kardashians. In the latest episode, Kim Kardashian recalled an adorable interaction between Mason and her daughter North West. Recounting the conversation to her mom Kris Jenner in the episode, Kim said, "His tune has totally changed since the engagement... “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad,'” she said. “‘You know, they’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.'”

She also noted that her nephew once asked to be dropped off at Barker's studio and was "excited" to see the blink-182 drummer. "After hearing this conversation with Mason and North and hearing how he’s getting along with Travis and loving someone else around, I’m like, OK, there’s hope," Kim said in a confessional. "One day, I’ll have someone that can come around and hang with the kids."

Kourtney and Scott Disick share three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple split in 2015, according to Page Six. The reality star just recently tied the knot with Barker in a Santa Barbara wedding in May. Later that month, the entire Kardashian family headed to Portofino, Italy for another beautiful wedding ceremony. That was technically the third union for the couple as they first had an Elvis-officiated wedding in Las Vegas earlier in the year, but the couple wasn't legally married until the Santa Barbara ceremony.