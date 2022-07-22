Beyoncé Unveils Stunning Alternate Album Art For 'Renaissance' Vinyl
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 22, 2022
Beyoncé's second post to TikTok revealed the stunning artwork for her the vinyl of her forthcoming album Renaissance. The release of the album is just a week away and to tide fans over until it arrives, the superstar shared three different things on Friday, July 22nd.
In the TikTok, two gloved hands show off the alternate art for the limited edition vinyl for the album. The cover still features the previously released artwork showing Bey sitting atop a majestic horse, but this time she's ditched the plain, black background. Instead, the cover shows artwork from the Renaissance era featuring a painting of a white horse and partial red curtains draped around the background.
Beyoncé's outfit has also changed on the vinyl's cover. Now, she wears a white cowboy hat with a silver headpiece hiding the hair she had in the original album art. When the hands open up the vinyl, a new photo is revealed showing Beyoncé lying back on the horse, a cowboy hat in her right hand and a mic held in her left. The vinyl also features four closeups on the star.
In addition to unveiling the new vinyl art, Bey also dropped two new versions of her single "Break My Soul;" an instrumental version and an acapella version.
Renaissance is set to drop on Friday, July 29th, with the limited-edition vinyl shipping the same day. For more information, click here.