Beyoncé Unveils Stunning Alternate Album Art For 'Renaissance' Vinyl

Beyoncé's second post to TikTok revealed the stunning artwork for her the vinyl of her forthcoming album Renaissance. The release of the album is just a week away and to tide fans over until it arrives, the superstar shared three different things on Friday, July 22nd.

In the TikTok, two gloved hands show off the alternate art for the limited edition vinyl for the album. The cover still features the previously released artwork showing Bey sitting atop a majestic horse, but this time she's ditched the plain, black background. Instead, the cover shows artwork from the Renaissance era featuring a painting of a white horse and partial red curtains draped around the background.