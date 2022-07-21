Beyoncé's Credits For 'Renaissance' Album Reveal New Collaborations

The-Dream's contributions isn't much of a surprise since he helped write the album's lead single "Break My Soul." However, the other credits open the door to more possibilities for her new collaborations. While the credits list all of the artists involved, they do not specify exactly what their contribution was. For example, Drake appears on "Heated" but it doesn't say if he's featured on the track or if he only helped pen the lyrics.



There's still a week away before fans can find out the full extent of the aforementioned artists' involvement in the album. Prior to the news about the tracklist, fans were wondering which artists would make the cut after reports claimed the singer and her team were carefully vetting potential collaborators for any claims of sexual assault. So far, Bey's team did not respond to the report.



Beyonce's RENAISSANCE album drops July 29.