Beyoncé's Credits For 'Renaissance' Album Reveal New Collaborations
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2022
After spending the past month revealing bits and pieces about her new body of work, Beyoncé is getting ready to release her seventh album next week. With pre-orders now available, fans have discovered the full production credits which contain all of her upcoming collaborations.
On Wednesday, July 20, fans began to dig deeper for more details about Beyoncé's upcoming LP RENAISSANCE. Since the tracklist and pre-orders became available, one Twitter user pointed out the production credits for the album. In the credits, we can see the lineup of artists who have contributed to the project like The-Dream, Drake, Raphael Saadiq, Sabrina Claudio, Skrillex, Tems, Hit-Boy, No I.D. and more.
The-Dream's contributions isn't much of a surprise since he helped write the album's lead single "Break My Soul." However, the other credits open the door to more possibilities for her new collaborations. While the credits list all of the artists involved, they do not specify exactly what their contribution was. For example, Drake appears on "Heated" but it doesn't say if he's featured on the track or if he only helped pen the lyrics.
There's still a week away before fans can find out the full extent of the aforementioned artists' involvement in the album. Prior to the news about the tracklist, fans were wondering which artists would make the cut after reports claimed the singer and her team were carefully vetting potential collaborators for any claims of sexual assault. So far, Bey's team did not respond to the report.
Beyonce's RENAISSANCE album drops July 29.