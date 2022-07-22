Arizona Cardinals star Deandre Hopkins spent the sweltering hot day helping the community by handing out ice-cold water bottles as the state battles an extreme heat wave.

The 30-year-old wide receiver shared a video of his efforts on social media Friday (July 22). "Stay safe out there #Arizona, the mission continues…🙏," he captioned the video.

"It was 117 degrees in Arizona so we decided to spend the day giving cold water to the people struggling to find housing," the video caption continues. "You can't always solve the whole problem but you can show people kindness."

The video goes on to show Hopkins and his team handing out water bottles to what appears to be a homeless encampment. The Clemson product was also seen chatting and smiling with those he helped.

"I've been through hard times myself and I still remember how much things like this helped. So look out for each other and help however you can. Stay safe out there Arizona," the video concluded.

Hopkins previously told TMZ he wanted to expand his charity network in Arizona after having a successful run in Houston before the Texans traded him.

He shared a link on social media that allows people to donate to the Arizona Housing Coalition. For more information or to donate, click here.