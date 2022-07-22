Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Kissing In Paris After Surprise Wedding

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time in the city of love after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas this week. According to People, the couple was spotted early morning on Friday, July 22nd showing some PDA at a park in Paris. A source told the outlet that Bennifer spent more than two hours cuddling and kissing on a park bench.

"They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive," the source claimed. "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."

The couple later went on a walk with their children in the Marais district and concluded their outing with a stop at a vintage clothing store and a trip across the Seine to the Musée d'Orsay. "Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back ... they never let go of one another," another observer told People. "They were like two bees stuck in honey."