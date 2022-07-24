Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage By Security Guard At RATM Show

As the band made their way through the hit song "Killing in the Name," the security guard rammed into Morello causing him to fall off the stage. Vocalist Zack de la Rocha stopped the show for a second telling the crowd, "hold up, hold up, hold up," and waited to see if Morello was okay after the fall. After the guitarist was helped to his feet and returned to the stage, the crowd cheered and the band continued with the show.

While Morello luckily came out of the situation uninjured, RATM's long-awaited reunion tour has also seen de la Rocha have an accident while the band performs. During a show at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 11th the frontman seemingly injured his leg while onstage after performing four songs of the band's set. While it was unclear what exactly caused the injury, a video from the concert showed de la Rocha squatting by the edge of the stage before standing up. It seemed as if the sudden movement tweaked something in his leg or ankle as he then hopped across the stage on one leg and began leaning on a piece of equipment. After, he performed multiple songs while seated.