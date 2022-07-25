Diddy's Mom Issues Warning To Ma$e Amid Ongoing Feud

"Don't mess with my son," his mother warned as she looked into the camera.



It's admirable that Diddy still has love for Ma$e even after the rapper-turned-pastor first put him on blast following Brother Love's Grammy speech in 2020. Since then, the rapper, born Mason Betha, has found ways to lash out at his former label boss. Earlier this year, Ma$e broke his music hiatus to release his single "Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha," in which he goes in on Diddy and accuses cashing in on Biggie Smalls' death.



"I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge,” Ma$e raps on the song. “You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood/I’m not hating on your Billi worth, right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect, you just a n***a who know how to market death.”



Two months later, Ma$e blamed Diddy for "sabotaging" his set at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. Following his attempt to perform "Mo Money Mo Problems," his sound was cut off for about 10 minutes.



“I see what’s going on," he said to the crowd. "I’m used to being hated on. I’m used to what’s going on. Somebody, somewhere paid a few dollars to stop my show. But that can’t stop somebody like me."



So far, Ma$e has not responded to Diddy nor his mother.

