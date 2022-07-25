Tennessee City Named One Of The 10 Best Street Food Cities In America

Tennessee may be most known for its historical music scene and lush, rolling landscape, but the Volunteer State is quickly making its mark in culinary history.

In a new report from Hotels.com, 10 cities across America were chosen as the best street food cities around, including one right here in Tennessee that joins other "It" cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Miami.

Tennessee's very own capital city of Nashville was chosen among the select few towns as one of the best places for street food in the country. Great for food and easy on budgets, Nashville is filled with fun food events, like the hot chicken festival, or any of the incredible food truck options that can be found all over Music City. According to Hotels.com:

"Street food in Nashville is usually prepared by trained chefs looking to bring gourmet food to the people. Julia's Pastry is a large patisserie on wheels, with beautiful bakery items like cheesecakes and pies that have earned many blue ribbons. Red's 615 Kitchen has garnered a long line of patrons for its famous souther-style fried chicken. Funk Seoul Brother serves crispy, honey-glazed Korean fried chicken that is a real crowd favorite.

Et Voila Bistro offers upscale French food from a truck, like their beef bourguignon sub, deep-dish quiches, and beignets with sea salt caramel. Nashville has about 150 rotating vendors throughout downtown with most food trucks congregating near the hotel district."

Check out the full list here to see the best street food cities in the country.