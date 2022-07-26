Arch Manning Dethroned As No. 1 Overall 2023 Recruit

By Dani Medina

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arch Manning has been dethroned as the unanimous No. 1 overall 2023 recruit.

The five-star quarterback is now No. 2 on the updated ESPN 300 as of Monday (July 25), according to USA TODAY. The new top dog is Malachi Nelson, a five-star pro-style quarterback and USC Trojans commit from Los Alamitos, California.

While Manning moved down in ESPN's rankings, the Isidore Newman product still holds the top spot on 247Sports, On3 Sports and Rivals' ratings, the news outlet reported.

Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, announced his commitment to Texas on June 23. He chose the Longhorns over top programs the likes of Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Here's a look at ESPN's top 10 2023 college football prospects:

  1. Malachi Nelson, QB, committed to USC
  2. Arch Manning, QB, committed to Texas
  3. Dante Moore, QB, committed to Oregon
  4. Cormani McClain, CB
  5. Francis Mauigoa, OT, committed to Miami
  6. Zachariah Branch, WR, committed to USC
  7. Anthony Hill, OLB
  8. Jaquavious Russaw, OLB
  9. Peter Woods, DT, committed to Clemson
  10. Kadyn Proctor, OT, committed to Iowa
