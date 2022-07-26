Ariana Grande Goes Makeup Free In Gorgeous New Post

Ariana Grande surprised fans by going makeup free in a recent post on her Instagram Stories. The pop star showed off her fresh face as part of a before and after series on her account to promote her beauty line r.e.m. beauty.

In the first short video, which Pop Base took screen shots of below, Grande is sitting with a cup of coffee and gives the camera a close-mouthed smile. The quick video is followed up by a photo of Ariana glammed up using her r.e.m. beauty products. The singer pulled the simple look together with small heart-shaped diamond earrings.