Ariana Grande Goes Makeup Free In Gorgeous New Post

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande surprised fans by going makeup free in a recent post on her Instagram Stories. The pop star showed off her fresh face as part of a before and after series on her account to promote her beauty line r.e.m. beauty.

In the first short video, which Pop Base took screen shots of below, Grande is sitting with a cup of coffee and gives the camera a close-mouthed smile. The quick video is followed up by a photo of Ariana glammed up using her r.e.m. beauty products. The singer pulled the simple look together with small heart-shaped diamond earrings.

These days, most online activity from Ariana is centered around her beauty line. Meanwhile, she's busy working on the highly-anticipated movie adaptations of the hit musical Wicked. Earlier this month, the star teased fans with some Wizard of Oz-themed posts as she arrived in the UK to start filming the movies. Back in April, Ariana and the film's director Jon Chu announced that the story would be split into two separate films. Since that announcement, Ariana has kept a low profile, likely rehearsing and preparing her voice for her role as Glinda the Good. Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba. However, during a Q&A for some REM Beauty promo, Ariana did talk about her experience auditioning for the dream role.

Ariana Grande
