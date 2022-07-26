Britney Spears Hits Back At Mom: 'You All Ruined It For Me'
By Sarah Tate
July 26, 2022
Britney Spears hit back at her mother in a scathing post after Lynne Spears responded to the singer's new allegations that Lynne didn't reply after her daughter reached out to her while at a mental health facility.
The "Stronger" singer took to her Instagram on Monday (July 25) night to directly put her mom on blast, asking, "Yo ma did you also let people know that's one of the only times you text me back???"
She continued with a list of accusations, "Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee there were no pictures of me up in the kitchen, just Maddie and Jamie Lynn ??? Every single morning I would put a picture of me by you guys ... and every morning you would put it away before I woke up 😔😔😔 !!! Did you tell them how you were at my beach house when I couldn't even have the keys to my car ??? Did you tell them I was doing 3 AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] meetings a week when I hate alcohol ??? "Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana ... it's a joke !!! You all ruined it for me."
Addressing Lynne's claims that she had receipts of the "whole conversations," the pop icon said she doesn't "ever remember getting a text" from her mother and that she has "some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad it's not even funny."
Britney also claimed that Lynne knew two weeks in advance of plans to enter the singer in the conservatorship that ultimately lasted more than a decade. They even had a "sleepover" with friends the night before Britney was reportedly forced into a mental health facility in 2019.
"It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on," she claimed, adding, "Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin [Federline] took my kids ... you abused me ... yes I will say it and it blows my mind you still play the prayer loving mom 😡😡😡 !!!"